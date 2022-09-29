Entertainment

'Drishyam' recall teaser: The Salgaonkars take audience down memory lane

'Drishyam' recall teaser: The Salgaonkars take audience down memory lane

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 29, 2022, 12:32 pm 3 min read

'Drishyam 2' will arrive in cinemas on November 18.

The countdown has begun. Ahead of the release of the anxiously-anticipated thriller Drishyam 2, the makers have released a recall teaser to help viewers remember the happenings of Drishyam. Drishyam 2 is directed by Ujda Chaman helmer Abhishek Pathak. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran will be reprising their roles, while Akshaye Khanna is a new addition. The film will release on November 18.

Context Why does this story matter?

Drishyam (2015) was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and was appreciated for its multilayered narrative, Devgn and Tabu's performances, and unpredictable twists.

It was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam (2013) starring Mohanlal.

Late director Nishikant Kamat helmed the first part.

Khanna's association with the movie also heightens expectations since he has showcased his acting chops in thrillers such as Race and Ittefaq.

Teaser Recall teaser turns back the clocks, takes us to 'Drishyam'

Drishyam spoilers ahead. The 1:22-minute-long teaser features several critical points from the first film, all of which were integral in propelling the story ahead. It includes Sameer's "accidental" murder, the cat and mouse chase between the Salgaonkar family and the authorities, and the web of lies Vijay (Devgn) weaves to protect his family. A black and white/vintage color gradient also greatly helps the flashback.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Poster Devgn had recently tweeted the film's first poster

The first poster, released on Wednesday, showcased all the members of the Salgaonkar family as they supposedly stood in front of an ashram, which played a key role in the narrative. They could be seen hiding shovels behind them, a hark back to the first part. The film's promotions are slated to begin on October 2, a date instrumental to Drishyam's plot.

Twitter Post Check out Devgn's tweet here

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Drishyam 2'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav. It has been written by director-producer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa) composed the music while the cinematography has been helmed by Sudhir K Chaudhary (Kaanchi, Section 375). Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have bankrolled the film.

Do you know? Is 'Drishyam' franchise based on this acclaimed novel?

Though the makers haven't confirmed it, the Drishyam franchise is said to be loosely based on Keigo Higashino's bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X. Interestingly, Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the book into a Netflix untitled film, marking Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut.