Movie poster places Krishna's image on sanitary napkin; FIR filed

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Aug 09, 2022, 12:42 pm 3 min read

Now, an FIR has been registered against the makers of 'Masoom Sawaal.' This is why.

Yet again, a Hindi movie poster has rubbed people the wrong way for "hurting religious sentiments." What happened this time? The poster of a movie titled Masoom Sawaal was stylized in the shape of a sanitary napkin and among other characters, an image of Lord Krishna was also placed on the pad. This has now led to an FIR being filed against the makers.

Just a month back, Leena Manimekalai's Kaali poster had created a national uproar for depicting a woman dressed as Hindu goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.

Twitter had called for the Tamil Nadu filmmaker's arrest and the ban of the documentary.

Now, similar unrest is being seen around Masoom Sawaal.

The Hindi feature film "revolves around a young girl and her questions against old superstitions."

Update FIR has been filed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

According to reports, Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena President Amit Rathore filed the First Information Report at Ghaziabad's Sahibabad Police Station on Sunday. The complaint for "hurting sentiments of followers of Sanatana Dharma" has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 295 (injuring or defiling places of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), as per Sahibabad Circle police officer Swatantra Singh.

Information Director, producers, entire crew named in FIR

Aimed at a young girl trying to break the stigmas and rules of society around menstruation, the story and direction have been given by Santosh Upadhyay. Ranjana Upadhyay has been credited as the producer and the film has been backed by Nakshatra 27 Productions. Reports suggest that the entire team, including the director and the producers, have been named in the FIR.

Information Hindu body also set to stage protests in front of cinema halls

While speaking to PTI, Rathore said that workers of the Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena would also protest outside two cinema halls at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad where the movie was being screened. As a result, security has been tightened at the two theaters.

Controversy 'Masoom Sawaal' came out in theaters last Friday

While the social media handles of the film have been promoting the concept photographs for a while, the sudden uproar has resulted in more people talking about the venture. Masoom Sawaal has already hit selected theaters last Friday (on August 5). Meanwhile, another film, Hum Do Hamare Baarah, is facing netizens' ire for being "Islamophobic." The Annu Kapoor starrer talks about population explosion.