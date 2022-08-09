Entertainment

Everything about Tejasswi Prakash's first Marathi movie 'Man Kasturi Re'

Aug 09, 2022

'Man Kasturi Re' starring Tejasswi Prakash will be released on November 4.

Popular television star and Bigg Boss Season 15's title winner Tejasswi Prakash's debut Marathi movie Man Kasturi Re finally received a release date on Monday. Announcing that the film will hit the marquee on November 4, the actor shared a poster of the movie on social media. Abhinay Berde will play the leading man in the upcoming project. Read on to know every detail.

Context Why does this story matter?

Prakash is one of the most popular Hindi television actors, who became a household name after taking part in the reality show, Bigg Boss.

So, her debut on the Marathi silver screens is indeed an important development.

And since the film's release date is one of the most-awaited updates, this news is going viral on social media and also making the headlines.

Observation What did the poster show?

In the poster, Prakash can be seen sitting on a scooter, in front of the leading man Berde. She can be seen enjoying the ride with open hands while flashing a happy smile. The film's release date is mentioned on the scooter's number plate. One can anticipate that Prakash will play a carefree young woman, while Berde will be seen as a serious man.

Details Prakash has another Marathi film in her lineup

Other than Man Kasturi Re, Prakash has another Marathi film in her pipeline titled School, College ani Life co-starring Karan Kishore Parab. It is produced by Rohit Shetty and directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. She is also busy with her television show, Naagin 6. It is reported that the show will go off air soon. However, there is no official announcement on it yet.

Buzz Prakash and Karan Kundrra to get married soon

Meanwhile, Prakash's boyfriend and her Bigg Boss co-contestant, actor Karan Kundrra revealed that they will get married soon. He said in an interview, "It [marriage] should happen soon. Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful." He further added, "The husband is ready, the wife is ready, the officiant is also ready." So, we can expect them to announce the wedding date soon.