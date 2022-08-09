Entertainment

'Pokiri' re-release creates history as fans celebrate Mahesh Babu's birthday

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 09, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Pokiri' was released in 2006.

As Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday, his fans have been given a much-needed treat. His 2006 film Pokiri has been re-released on Tuesday, tickets for which went on sale on Monday. And, within minutes, the tickets were sold out. Re-mastered in 4K resolution, it's being released in over 175 theaters globally with 100 shows in the Telugu states.

Context Why does this story matter?

There are no significant updates about Babu's upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB 28 directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Furthermore, the film's production has been delayed because of the strike by producers of Tollywood.

So, the re-release of Pokiri is a smart move.

And the profit from Pokiri's re-release will be contributed to Babu's charitable trust for child welfare and health.

Box office How much has the re-release collected so far?

According to reports available online, tickets for shows in Texas and California have been 100% sold out. In Arizona, Virginia, North, Carolina, Maryland, and New Jersey, the shows are almost full. From the US, Pokiri's re-release has fetched $11,261 with 24 shows in 17 locations. In India, it is reported that more shows will be added as the response is extremely positive.

Details All you need to know about 'Pokiri'

Made on a budget of Rs. 12cr, Pokiri was directed by Puri Jagannadh and its music was composed by Mani Sharma. Ileana D'Cruz played the leading lady, while Prakash Raj played the main antagonist. Reportedly, the film minted Rs. 66cr at the box office in 2006. It was also remade in Tamil as Pokkiri with Vijay and Asin in the lead roles.

Information Babu's 'Okkadu' also had special screenings

Meanwhile, Babu's 2003 film Okkadu was also re-released on his birthday. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film featured Bhumika Chawla as the leading lady while Raj played the main antagonist here, too. The special show was watched by director Gunasekhar and his family along with Chawla on Monday. It was also remade in Tamil with Vijay and Trisha Krishnan playing the lead roles.