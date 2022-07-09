Entertainment

Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB 28' aiming for summer 2023 release

Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB 28' aiming for summer 2023 release

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 09, 2022, 02:17 pm 2 min read

Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled 'SSMB 28' will hit theaters in the summer of 2023.

The makers of SSMB 28—starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead—have finally shared an exciting update about the upcoming film. The film's production house Haarika & Hassine Creations announced on Saturday (July 9) that pre-production work has started on the movie. The shooting is slated to commence this August with the release scheduled for the summer of 2023. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, who has previously collaborated with Babu in Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010)—two blockbuster films that set the box office ablaze.

Thus, SSMB 28 (tentative title) marks their reunion after 12 long years!

Since Babu is known for his stellar work in films such as Murari, Maharshi, and Bharath Ane Nenu, each project of his is highly anticipated.

Announcement Film will be a 'massive blast,' per the makers

Sharing a brief 27-second-long teaser on social media, the production house wrote, "The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! (sic)." The vibrant teaser, coupled with catchy music, introduced the cast and crew of SSMB 28. S Radha Krishna, also known as China Babu, is bankrolling this entertainer that promised a "massive blast in summer 2023."

Twitter Post Watch the announcement teaser here

The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! 🔥



The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug✨



Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023! pic.twitter.com/m4g6m3p9Ad — Haarika Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) July 9, 2022

Information All you need to know about 'SSMB 28'

Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady in the film. She has previously worked with Babu in Maharshi (2019). Leading composer S Thaman (Radhe Shyam, Kanchana) will shoulder the music department. Reportedly, Srinivas prepared this author-backed role for Babu exclusively and the film will cater to "all sections of the audience." The film also promises to present the 46-year-old actor-producer in an unprecedented avatar.

Upcoming films What else are two leading actors working on?

In addition to SSMB 28, Babu is set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli on his next, touted to be an African jungle adventure. The "Prince of Tollywood" had previously said that working with the RRR helmer is like a "dream come true." Separately, Hegde has been paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus and will also be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.