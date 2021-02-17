In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat's house was recently robbed in Hisar, Haryana, while she was away. Reportedly, pieces of jewelry, a licensed revolver, Rs. 10 lakh cash, and other valuables were stolen from her residence. Phogat, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, has filed a police complaint. Here are more details.

The thieves even took CCTV footage with them: Police

The cops revealed that valuable items like a silver pot, cash, a 0.22 bore licensed pistol, and eight cartridges were found missing from the house. Though CCTV cameras were installed in her residence, the thieves took away the digital video recorder (DVR) that contained footage. Phogat's complaint has been registered and the theft case is being probed, revealed HTM SHO, Sukhjit.

Complaint She was in Chandigarh when the incident happened

In her police complaint, the BJP leader revealed that she had gone to Chandigarh on February 9, after locking her house, properly. Shockingly, when she came back from her trip on February 15, she discovered that all the locks were broken. To note, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls opposite Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Information Phogat was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 14'

Separately, Phogat garnered headlines for her stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and managed to keep viewers entertained. Before entering the house, she had called herself a Bigg Boss fan. "I have been a big fan of Bigg Boss for long. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?" she had said.

Information She has appeared in numerous music videos