Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan': Reviews, box office collections

'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan': Reviews, box office collections

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 11, 2022, 02:26 pm 3 min read

It's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan'!

The most anticipated day has arrived! Thursday marked the release of two big-ticket Bollywood films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. For the longest time, netizens were divided between the two films and even had their bets placed on both. Since it's officially T-minus 0 days for both the releases, let's take a look at how both films have fared on Day 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan were released on Thursday (August 11).

Both the films feature prominent actors from Hindi cinema hence the clash between the two has certainly generated buzz on social media.

Netizens are calling the box office face-off a "Clash of the Titans."

However, early trends seem to have picked a winner.

Plot Looking at the films and their premises

Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump which starred actor Tom Hanks. Khan's film found itself in warm waters even before its release due to many controversies. On the other hand, Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan revolves around a brother who struggles to get all four of his sisters married with the looming worry of their dowries.

BO collections Analyzing box office collections from early trends, reports

First off, Raksha Bandhan is reported to have been released across 2,500 screens in India and has sold around 7,950 tickets on the opening day as per statistics observed on Monday afternoon. Whereas Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly released across 3,500 screens in India. Trade analysts predict that LSC has the potential to bag between Rs. 17cr to Rs. 20cr on its opening day.

Statistics Which film performed better than the other on Day 1?

Considering that Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has had a higher number of screens allotted and also saw more advance bookings, LSC certainly seems to have the upper hand so far. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar told News18 that irrespective of the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Khan has returned to films after four years so his film had to gain more traction.

Reviews Here's how netizens reviewed both the films

A social media user shared their review of LSC and wrote: "Laal Singh Chadda has got it all whether it be good casting, great storyline or heartfelt music, so glad I got to witness this masterpiece (sic)." Some also mentioned that they couldn't stand LSC and left during the interval. On the other hand, netizens called Raksha Bandhan "heartwarming" and "emotional."

Poll Which film would you watch?