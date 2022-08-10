Entertainment

When will 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Raksha Bandhan' hit OTT platforms?

When will 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Raksha Bandhan' hit OTT platforms?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 10, 2022, 08:55 pm 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan' will hit the cinema halls on August 11.

Two of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood are gearing up for release on Thursday: Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. While the films are set to lock horns at the box office, their OTT release details are already making headlines. Though neither of the film's makers have officially announced anything, it looks like we may have to wait longer for their OTT debut.

Context Why does this story matter?

Raksha Bandhan, led by Akshay Kumar, marks the third outing of the actor this year.

His previous two films, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, were disasters at the box office.

So all eyes are on this film.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is coming back to the silver screen after about four years with Laal Singh Chaddha.

So, both films are significant.

Reports Did Voot Select bag streaming rights of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

During a recent promotional event, Khan said Laal Singh Chaddha will arrive on OTT only six months after its theatrical premiere. "One of the reasons, primarily I think, the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast," he said. Meanwhile, Voot Select has reportedly bagged its streaming rights.

Details When will 'Raksha Bandhan' hit OTT?

On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan is likely to arrive on OTT in November this year. The makers reportedly have plans to wait for three months before releasing it on OTT platforms. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, theater owners are relieved with the development, as it will increase the audience footfall in theaters. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

Updates Learn more about the two films

Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady, while Sadia Khateeb and Deepika Khanna, among others, play important roles. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, is directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the leading lady in the movie. It also stars Telugu star Naga Chaitanya in a significant role.