Entertainment

'Sita Ramam': Dulquer Salmaan pens emotional note, thanks Telugu fans

'Sita Ramam': Dulquer Salmaan pens emotional note, thanks Telugu fans

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 10, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

'Sita Ramam', starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, hit the theaters on August 5.

Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu film Sita Ramam hit the theaters on Friday (August 5) amid huge expectations. It has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is also doing excellent business at the box office and has turned out to be an eventful venture for its makers. Salmaan has now shared an emotional note, thanking his Telugu fans for supporting him.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last seen on the big screens in the 2022 Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika, Salmaan is one of the most-loved actors in South India.

While Hey Sinamika did not perform well at the box office, the actor's film before that, Kurup, set the box office on fire.

And the success of Sita Ramam is exciting news to him and his fans as well.

Quote Here's what Salmaan said about the film's success

Sharing the note on social media, Salmaan stated how Sita Ramam happened and expressed his gratitude for the film's success. He wrote, "When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands." He added, "I knew we would be delivering a quality film...I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking."

Details 'I cried on the day of the film's release'

Salmaan also credited the cast and crew for the film's success, saying, "The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved." "I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film," the Salute actor wrote.

Twitter Post Read the full statement here

Information All you need to know about 'Sita Ramam'

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a romantic period drama and has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady, while Rashmika Mandanna also plays a pivotal role. This film marks the second collaboration between Salmaan and the production house Vyjayanthi Movies after their National Film Award-winning maiden venture Mahanati. Vishal Chandrasekhar has composed its music, while PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna handled the cinematography.