'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn shares first look, announces 'recall teaser'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 28, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' is the sequel of the 2015 film 'Drishyam.'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared the first look poster of the upcoming sequel of Drishyam (2015), titled Drishyam 2. The poster features him again as Vijay Salgaonkar along with Shriya Saran, who plays his wife and their children. Sharing the poster, the RRR star also stated that a "recall teaser" will be released on Thursday. Read on to know more.

Drishyam was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal.

The Hindi adaptation was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020.

The sequel is also an adaptation of the Malayalam version and it will be directed by Abhishek Pathak.

The original film was remade in other languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Sharing a popular dialogue from the film, Devgn captioned the poster, "2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow!" The poster features all the members of the Salgaonkar family as they are seen facing what looks like a spiritual gathering. They can be seen hiding shovels behind them.

Promotions expected to start from October 2

Tabu, who played a fierce cop is reprising her role in the sequel. It is reported that Devgn, Tabu, and Saran have already finished shooting their portions. Drishyam 2 will also feature Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles. Drishyam 2's promotions are expected to start on October 2, as the date is relevant to the film's plot.

Where else will we see Devgn next?

The Runway 34 actor has Thank God in his line-up. Co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the film will hit theaters on Diwali (October 24). Thank God also features Nora Fatehi, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, and Vikram Kochhar in the supporting roles. Indra Kumar helmed the movie bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, and Deepak Mukut.