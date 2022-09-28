Entertainment

Ronaldo, Kylie: Looking at 2022's highest-paid celebrities on Instagram

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 28, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the top 5 most-paid celebrities on Instagram.

Unarguably, Instagram is one of the most popular social media networks for influencer marketing. As per Hopper HQ's Instagram Rich List, women continued to dominate the platform in 2022 and have registered a huge hike as compared to last year. A whopping 67% of the top-earning Instagram celebrities are women. Take a look at the top five highest-paid Instagram celebrities of the year.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

This year, sportspersons dominated Instagram. Portugal and Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has occupied the top position on the list of highest-earning celebrities for the second year in a row. He makes an average of $2.3M per post. Last year, he made $1.6M per post. With more than 442M followers, he is also the most-followed celebrity on the application.

#2 Kylie Jenner

In 2020, Kylie Jenner was the second most-paid celebrity on Instagram, which was later occupied by Dwayne Johnson in 2021. And now, she has made a comeback to the top three most-paid Instagram celebrities by taking the second position this year. With more than 338M followers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum makes $1.8M per post on average.

#3 Lionel Messi

Another sportsperson to occupy a place in the top three most-paid Instagram celebrities is Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. Last year, he was in the seventh position and has now occupied the third position. He has more than 327M followers and earns $1.7M per post. Messi had seen a growth of 38% from 2021-22, producing 2.6M media value per post.

#4 Selena Gomez

Another female celebrity to occupy a place in the top five most-paid Instagram celebrities is Selena Gomez. With more than 320M followers, she is the 4th most followed celebrity on Instagram. Apart from her tremendous earnings as an actor, she also makes massive money through her many followers. For each post on Instagram, she makes an average of $1.7M.

#5 Dwayne Johnson

Having seen a huge hike in the number of followers (an addition of 66M) since last year, the former "King of the Instagram Rich List" from 2020 has dropped down to fifth place this year. Last year he took the second position. With more than 315M followers on Instagram, he also makes an average of $1.7M per post.