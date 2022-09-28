Entertainment

Outfits, food, venues: Everything about Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding

Sep 28, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding will happen on October 4.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all over the news as the couple's long-awaited wedding is set to happen on October 4. Their wedding ceremony was delayed by about two years owing to the pandemic. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew to Delhi to kick-start their wedding celebrations. Here's all you need to know about the wedding.

Venue Pre-wedding ceremonies to happen at two different venues

According to reports, their pre-wedding ceremonies will take place at two different venues in Delhi. Their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will happen on the lawn of Chadha's friend's home. She decided to go with the venue keeping her childhood memories in mind as the location is close to where she studied. Details on the other location have not been revealed yet.

Outfit Know about the pre-wedding outfits of the couple

For her pre-wedding ceremonies, Chadha will be seen in attire designed exclusively for her by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Fazal's outfits have been designed by Abu Jani, Sandeep Koshla, and Shantanu Nikhil. As both the actors share their interest in nature, the wedding décor will represent the same. There will be wood, florals, and jute in their wedding décor.

Food Menu will reflect Chadha's favorite dishes

The couple has paid much attention to their food menu, which will be a reflection of Chadha's favorite dishes from across Delhi, induced in a fun and iconic manner. Some of the dishes on the menu will include Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat to name a few. This has been decided to give the guests, a unique dining experience.

Reception Wedding reception to be held in Mumbai

The couple has reportedly ditched the usual banquet style for their reception. Instead, their reception will take place in a rather unique fashion in Mumbai. They will host their reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home in Mumbai. In case you didn't know, it is a furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill, which has been turned into an event space.