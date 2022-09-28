Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds announces 'Deadpool 3'; Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 28, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Actor Ryan Reynolds just made our day! He announced on Wednesday that Deadpool 3 is on its way. As if this was not exciting enough, Reynolds also announced that Huge Jackman will return as Wolverine in the third installment of the franchise. The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy and will hit the cinema halls in 2024. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reynolds's character first appeared in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

And to make things even more exciting, Deadpool 3 will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

To recall, Disney purchased the 20th Century Fox in 2019 which makes this installment Deadpool franchise's debut in the MCU.

And the announcement of Jackman's return as Wolverine has further increased fans' excitement.

Quote Here's what Reynolds said about his first appearance in MCU

Reynolds started the announcement video by teasing the fans about the third installment. Building the hype, he spoke about debuting in the MCU. He said, "First appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character and find new depth, motivation, and meaning. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside."

Information Jackman made a brief, rather humorous appearance

As Reynolds got ready to announce, Jackman entered the video in the background, walking by. The video then showed Reynolds asking him, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" To this, Hugh Jackman replies, "Yeah, sure, Ryan." Next, we see a black screen with "Coming Hughn" written on it. The video ends with a Deadpool logo and Wolverine's claws slicing it.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Banter John Krasinski trolled Reynolds about the announcement

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker John Krasinski stole a little attention by trolling Reynolds after the announcement of Deadpool 3. Sharing Reynolds's Tweet, Krasinski wrote, "Wait... is this our movie?" He referred to the upcoming movie Imaginary Friends directed by himself and starring Reynolds. Reynolds shared the tweet and wrote, "Sorry JK, this one's all mine." Imaginary Friends will also be released in 2024.