Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away; Tollywood pays tribute

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 28, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Mahesh Babu's mother breathed her last on Wednesday.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi breathed her last on Wednesday in Hyderabad. She was 70. According to reports, she was suffering from age-related ailments. The news was announced by Devi's daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni as she wrote a eulogy for her mother on Instagram. Tollywood celebrities offered their condolences to Devi's family. We pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Quote Here's what Ghattamaneni wrote

Ghattamaneni wrote on Instagram, "Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation, my heart. Your love has been my protection." "You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a day in our childhood where we missed her presence (sic)," she wrote.

Tributes Chiranjeevi paid his tribute and offered condolences

Superstar Chiranjeevi paid tribute to Indira Devi via Twitter. He wrote in Telugu, "Saddened to know the news of Mrs. Indira Devi's demise." "Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu, and all the family members," he further added. His fans took to the comments section and offered their condolences.

Condolences Jr. NTR, Ravi Teja offered condolences

Jr. NTR, in his tribute, wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna, and family in this time of grief." Popular actor Ravi Teja tweeted, "Saddened to learn of the demise of Indira Devi garu. Heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh, and the family. May her soul rest in peace."

Information Vijay Deverakonda visited Babu and paid tribute to Devi

Photos and videos of Vijay Deverakonda surfaced online, where he can be seen paying a visit to Devi's residence and offering his last respects. Venkatesh Daggubati wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi garu. My heart goes out to Mahesh, Krishna garu, and their loved ones. Wishing them the strength to get through this difficult time (sic)."