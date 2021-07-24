Mahesh Babu walks out of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's 'Ramayana 3D'

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 05:50 pm

Producer Madhu Mantena has teamed up with director Nitesh Tiwari to bring the epic mythology Ramayana on the big screen with Ramayana 3D. It was going to star Mahesh Babu as Ram with Deepika Padukone as Sita and Hrithik Roshan as Ravana. However, the Telugu star has reportedly rejected the offer as he signed SS Rajamouli's next—the dates of which clash with Mantena's movie.

Movie Shoot

'Ramayana 3D' is set to go on floors in mid-2022

Ramayana 3D makers have not officially made any announcement about the cast, but a source informed Bollywood Hungama about the latest development. The source said, "Madhu and Nitesh are looking to shoot for Ramayana from mid-2022 and the dates coincide with the biggest filmmaker of India, SS Rajamouli's next. It was an obvious choice for Mahesh to choose Rajamouli over the rendition of Ramayana."

Details

Babu had earlier liked the script

Apparently, Mantena was sure Babu would sign the deal, but now, the search for Ram's character continues. As per earlier reports, the Maharshi actor even liked the script. "Madhu feels he has the innocence to pull off Shri Ram's character. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has liked the script but is yet to give his nod to the project," a source said earlier.

Information

Prabhas was Mantena's first choice

Before offering the role to Babu, Mantena had Prabhas in mind for Ram's character. Due to a delay in this project, the Baahubali star signed director Om Raut's movie, Adipurush. Seeing this, Mantena "immediately got his team and financiers to bankroll his Ramayana 3D," so he could rope in actors before they sign other projects. For now, Roshan and Padukone are starring in it.

Projects

Padukone, Roshan to appear together in 'Fighter' too

Ramayana 3D won't be Padukone and Roshan's first project together. They're set to appear in Siddharth Anand's aerial action-thriller, Fighter, which is aiming to go for a pan-India release. This film's shooting will also begin in 2022. Roshan also has Vikram Vedha remake and Nhe Night Manager (his digital debut) in the pipeline; Padukone will be next seen in Pathan and The Intern remake.