Game of Thrones alumnus Kit Harington and Death on the Nile alumna Rose Leslie have become happy parents to a baby boy, who gave his first media appearance on February 16 as the three-member family went out in London. There was limited media coverage about Leslie's pregnancy as the couple has chosen to largely keep their personal lives away from the eyes of the paparazzi.

The media got a whiff of Leslie's pregnancy in September 2020 when the star posed for the cover of the UK digital magazine Make. She had revealed her baby bump. "A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!" Make fashion editor Ursula Lake had posted on Instagram back then.

Leslie, who also starred opposite Harington in GoT, was captured carrying the baby while walking with Harington on the streets of London. They apparently stepped out for shopping. While the new mother wore a mask, Harington had no facial protection on. Harington's representative confirmed to media persons about the baby boy, adding that the couple are "very very happy!" about their family's expansion.

Leslie had also spoken with New York Post in October, giving an insight into what she feels about the new chapter of her life. "I am thrilled to be expecting and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!" she had said. Ahead of the mega series' finale in 2019, Harington had also mentioned his plans about becoming a father one day.

"The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish. Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father," he had told InStyle about GoT finale.

