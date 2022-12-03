Entertainment

'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai' to 'Kadhal Kottai': 5 unmissable Tamil romantic dramas

'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai' to 'Kadhal Kottai': 5 unmissable Tamil romantic dramas

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 03, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at 5 unmissable Tamil romantic dramas

It's rare for mainstream Tamil movies to not have a romantic track. No matter the genre, Kollywood has always been strong on romance. From hardcore action movies like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu to rib-tickling dramas like Pancha Thanthiram, romance has always been a strong suit of Kollywood. We list five unmissable Tamil romantic films. Take a look if you are a fan of the genre.

'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai'

Vijay and Shalini's Kadhalukku Mariyadhai directed by Faasil revolves around a young couple, who are head over heels in love with each other. Since they are from two different religions, their families are strongly against their relationship. How they beat the odds and end up together makes up for the rest of the story. Songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja are still relevant to this date.

'Kadhal Kottai'

Ajith Kumar and Devayani's Kadhal Kottai is about a couple who falls in love with each other without meeting one another. They start their relationship as pen friends and slowly love blooms. Circumstances never allow them to meet, and when they do, they don't even identify each other. How they finally end up together makes the movie. Directed by Ahathiyan, Deva composed its music.

'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa'

Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is a timeless classic starring Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film is about a couple who meets years after parting ways. Though this love story is a heartbreaking one, it has its moments that are too strong to be replaced or forgotten. AR Rahman composed its music and gave some timeless hits.

'Mouna Ragam'

Mouna Ragam directed by Mani Ratnam stars Revathi and Mohan in the lead roles, while Karthik plays an extended cameo role. This film is about a woman who gets into a married relationship after being forced by her parents. She is caught between her tragic past involving a romantic relationship and the present with her husband, who has a heart of gold.

'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal'

Suriya, Jyothika, and Bhumika starer Sillunu Oru Kaadhal is directed by Krishna. It revolves around a happily married, fun-loving couple. When the wife finds out that her husband was in a serious relationship during his college days, she goes ahead and finds the whereabouts of his former lover. How the estranged couple reacts when they meet, and what happens after that is the story.