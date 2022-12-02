Entertainment

'Raatan Lambiyaan' singer Jubin Nautiyal hospitalized after suffering head injury

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 02, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Jubin Nautiyal suffered multiple injuries after falling from a building's staircase

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who rendered his voice for the popular number Raataan Lambiyan, injured his head after meeting with an accident on Friday. He was rushed to the hospital after he fell from a building's staircase and suffered multiple injuries. The crooner has to undergo surgery on his right arm as he has broken his elbow. We wish for his speedy recovery.

'He broke his elbow, cracked ribs, and hurt his head'

Nautiyal's PR team shared the news and announced in a statement that he "broke his elbow, cracked his ribs, and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase in the early hours of today morning." His fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery. Messages for him to get well soon flooded social media.

'You're in all of our thoughts and prayers,' wrote fans

A fan shared his photo and wrote, "Praying for your easy recovery Rockstar... You're in all of our thoughts and prayers as you continue to heal. Sending lots of love and hugs your way... And I have no doubt you'll overcome this soon... Stay strong..." Nautiyal made the headlines recently when he performed at a live concert in Dubai earlier this month.

Photos of Nautiyal from airport surfaced online

Meanwhile, photos of the singer surfaced online from what looks like an airport. In the photos, Nautiyal is seen flashing his bright smile even with the injuries. While we don't know if these photos were taken after the recent injury, fans are claiming that he has bounced back from the accident. Let us wait till his PR team confirms the authenticity of the photos.

His song 'Bana Sharabi' was released recently

Nautiyal, 33, has been active in Bollywood since 2014 by delivering some megahit numbers. His latest song Bana Sharabi from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming flick Govinda Naam Mera was released a couple of days ago. His other chartbusters include The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu), Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur (Kabir Singh), Shukriya (Sadak 2), and Saath Hum Rahein (Drishyam 2), to name a few.