BO collections: Mili fails to cross Rs. 2 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili tanked at the box office

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, tanked at the box office as of November 6, 2022. The survival thriller was released on November 4 and clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL. The ticket sales have been very low and the goal to reach Rs. 1 crore mark every day has not been achieved.

Details Box office clashes and commercial failures

Mili collected Rs. 64 lakh on Sunday, totaling Rs. 1.77 crore domestically. The film was mounted at a decent budget of Rs. 30 crore, but it seems even word of mouth has not benefited the film. Among the three releases, Phone Bhoot is performing better at the box office. Horror-comedies have been commercially viable in the past and Phone Bhoot is no exception.

Information Days of replicating successful films are gone

Mili is a remake of the super hit Malayalam film Helen, starring Anna Ben. The remake also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is bankrolled by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. Recently, Boney Kapoor said in an interview that the reason behind Vikram Vedha and Jersey failing at the box office was that they were complete remakes of the original, including the film title.

Information Janhvi's future endeavors

Janhvi Kapoor debuted with Dhadak (2018), an official remake of the Marathi film Sairat (2016). Ever since then, she has not been able to establish herself as a leading actress. After Mili, she will be next seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, and also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.