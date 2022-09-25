Entertainment

'Brahmastra' tickets to be priced at Rs. 100: Details here

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 25, 2022, 05:23 pm 2 min read

The tickets of 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' will be priced at Rs. 100 for four days next week.

In case you haven't yet watched Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, which many are raving about, there's still time to hop on the bandwagon. The film, which was released on September 9, has set the box office ablaze, its mixed reviews notwithstanding. Now, after the stupendous success of National Cinema Day on Friday (September 23), Brahmastra's team has slashed the ticket prices during the Navratri festival!

Context Why does this story matter?

National Cinema Day turned out to be a landmark event across the country since tickets at thousands of theaters were priced at Rs. 75.

Brahmastra aspires to keep the same momentum alive and draw more footfalls through this idea.

This is also a smart move since Brahmastra's prices are a little on the higher side, especially since most shows are available in 3D.

Update The offer will be applicable from Monday to Thursday

The team of Brahmastra took to social media to drop the major announcement on Sunday. Thanking the viewers for their love over the past weeks, they announced that the tickets from Monday to Thursday (September 26-29) will be priced at Rs. 100 (excluding the GST). As per the makers, this is being done to "celebrate Navratri" and "allow more audiences to enjoy the movie."

Twitter Post Watch the full announcement video here

Celebrate Navratri with #Brahmastra!

Witness this story on the big screens for just Rs. 100 + GST from 26th September to 29th September. SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES!🍿



TC Apply* pic.twitter.com/YgV6ST39sm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 25, 2022

Box office prospects 'Brahmastra' may face some competition next week

While Brahmastra is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office, it may face some competition soon. On Friday (September 30), two big releases will make their way to theaters. These include Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-I. While the former is a remake of its Tamil namesake movie, PS-I is based on Kalki's epic Tamil novel.

Recent developments Here are the recent developments from the 'Astraverse'

Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji recently announced that Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev is scheduled for a December 2025 release. The team plans to shoot the second and third parts simultaneously. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are rumored to have been roped in for part two. Separately, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rubbished rumors of doing any rom-com together, asserting Brahmastra 2 will be their next together.