Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starring in rom-com next? Here's the truth

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 17, 2022, 04:34 pm 3 min read

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have spilled the beans on their future collaborations.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva came out on September 9 after what seemed like eons. The film is monumental for reasons more than one. Not only does it mark the beginning of India's first cinematic universe—Astraverse—but it's also the maiden cinematic collaboration between real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the couple has responded to the rumors about appearing in a rom-com.

Bhatt and Kapoor fell in love on the sets of the big-budget visual spectacle and began dating soon after.

They tied the knot in April 2022 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and are expecting their first baby together.

Since their chemistry in Brahmastra was a pure treat for Ranalia fans, news about their future collaborations is expected to generate more buzz.

Clarification Kapoor outright denied doing a rom-com with Bhatt

If you were praying for the two to share screen soon, you'll probably need to pray harder. Ranbir Kapoor rubbished the rumors and told India Today, "Alia and [I] have a real-life comedy going on. I don't know if we need to do a film together." Looks like we'll have to wait for a while to see this rumor turn into reality.

Next film Couple's next film together will be 'Brahmastra 2'

Bhatt said, "Our next film together will be [Brahmastra 2]." "Ayan is so protective of [us] that I don't know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But as Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com so there you go," clarified the Highway actor. However, she also added that if "something interesting" comes up, they may team up.

Information Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about 'Brahmastra 2'

Spoilers ahead. Brahmastra: Part two—Dev will be the second part of the planned trilogy and is expected to pick up from where the first part concluded. It will narrate the story of Shiva's parents: Dev and Amrita. Rumors are rife that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be essaying these roles. Mukerji is targeting the December 2025 slot for the adventure drama's release.

Upcoming projects Take a look at actors' future projects

Next year, Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which co-stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He is also working with Shraddha Kapoor on an untitled Luv Ranjan movie. On the other hand, Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her maiden Hollywood film Heart of Stone. Next year, she'll be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.