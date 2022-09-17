Entertainment

Why is Ali Abbas Zafar not helming Salman's 'Tiger 3'?

'Tiger 3' will release in April 2023 and will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

A blockbuster mania that set the cash registers ringing and ushered in immense glory for Yash Raj Films, the Tiger franchise remains one of Bollywood's most phenomenal offerings. Since Ali Abbas Zafar had helmed the second installment, it was expected that he will return to the director's chair for the third part, too, but that didn't happen. Why? The director has finally reacted.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), starring superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, birthed YRF's spy universe.

It was directed by Kabir Khan (83, Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and written by YRF honcho Aditya Chopra.

Tiger Zinda Hai followed in 2017, written by Zafar and Neelesh Misra, and reportedly earned around Rs. 564.2cr worldwide.

The film also won the Filmfare Award for Best Action.

Quote 'Our timelines couldn't match,' clarified Zafar

While there were several questions surrounding Zafar's absence from Tiger 3, the news has finally come from the horse's mouth. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director-writer revealed, "[Aditya Chopra] is like an elder brother. When [Tiger 3] was happening, I had some engagements that I was committed to. Our timelines couldn't match." Zafar also said that Maneesh Sharma will "do justice to it."

Plans Zafar wants to direct Khan in a massive action entertainer

However, all is not lost, and Zafar may direct Khan soon. He recently revealed his plans of directing Khan in a "big-budget quintessential action entertainer" and will share the script with the megastar soon. If this plan falls into place, it'll mark the director and actor's fourth collaboration after their previous uber-successful ventures such as Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Bharat (2018).

Information Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about 'Tiger 3'

Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid. On Independence Day last month, the makers shared a teaser clip for the upcoming film. August 15 also marked Ek Tha Tiger's 10th anniversary. In addition to Khan and Kaif, it will also star Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.