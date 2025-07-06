Xiaomi's YU7 SUV garners over 240,000 bookings in 18 hours

Xiaomi 's latest electric vehicle (EV), the YU7 SUV, has taken the Chinese car market by storm. The company received more than 240,000 bookings within just 18 hours of its official launch. This shows the growing momentum behind Xiaomi's foray into electric mobility, just a year after it launched its first-ever vehicle, the SU7 sedan.

Booking details Over 240,000 customers confirmed their orders As per Car News China, Xiaomi received 200,000 refundable pre-orders for the YU7 in just three minutes after its launch. The number jumped to 289,000 in an hour with over 240,000 customers confirming their orders shortly after. The company offered three booking options: a standard pre-order that gets confirmed after a week, an instant order that can't be canceled, and a now-removed "priority delivery" option for early access to the vehicle.

Design and specs Design and powertrain Launched in May 2025, the Xiaomi YU7 borrows design elements from the previous SU7 sedan as well as premium SUVs like Porsche Macan and Ferrari Purosangue. The vehicle comes in single and dual-motor options with a combined power of 288kW and torque of 528Nm. The rear-wheel-drive Standard version with a 96.3kWh battery offers a driving range of up to 835km on the CLTC test cycle.