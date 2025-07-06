ICE vehicles made 90% of sales despite government's EV push

Despite the Indian government 's ambitious target of having electric vehicles (EVs) account for 30% of all passenger vehicle sales by 2030, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continue to dominate the market. According to data from Jato Dynamics, ICE vehicles accounted for a whopping 90% of sales in the first half of this year. This shows a major gap between government policy and consumer preference.

Market leaders Tata, Maruti sold majority of their vehicles as ICEs Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, sold 87% of its vehicles as ICEs in the first half of this year. Tata Motors, a leader in the electric segment, also sold 88% ICE vehicles during the same period. This trend highlights how consumers are still sticking to familiar and affordable technologies despite government incentives for EV adoption.

Consumer reluctance Charging anxiety, price sensitivity keep EVs confined to metros The slow adoption of EVs can be attributed to factors such as price sensitivity and charging anxiety among consumers. Ravi Bhatia, President of Jato Dynamics, said these concerns keep EVs largely confined to metro corridors. This highlights the challenges carmakers face in transitioning India's automotive landscape from fossil fuels to electric power.