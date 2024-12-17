The milestone vehicle was an Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki has manufactured record 2M cars in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:50 pm Dec 17, 202405:50 pm

What's the story In a new record, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has become the first Indian passenger car maker to manufacture two million units in a single calendar year. This also marks a global first for Suzuki Motor Corporation, with no other facility in the group having achieved this feat. The milestone vehicle, an Ertiga, was rolled out from Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility in Haryana.

Production details

Maruti Suzuki's production stats

Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) confirms that Maruti Suzuki is the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the country to achieve this record. Out of the two million units produced in 2024, 60% were manufactured at its Haryana plants, while the rest came from its Gujarat facility. The top models produced during the year included Baleno, Ertiga, Fronx, Wagon R, and Brezza.

Executive insights

CEO's statement on the achievement

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The two million production milestone is a testament to India's manufacturing potential and our dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative." "This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India's automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive," he added.

Growth strategy

Maruti Suzuki's future expansion

Maruti Suzuki currently runs three production facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar (Haryana) and Hansalpur (Gujarat), with a combined yearly production capacity of 2.35 million units. To cater to rising demand at home and abroad, the firm is expanding its production infrastructure. It is building a greenfield manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which is expected to become operational by next year with an initial annual capacity of 250,000 units.

Export leadership

Export dominance and future plans

Maruti Suzuki has been India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the last three years, contributing to nearly 40% of the country's total PV exports. The company exports 17 cars including Fronx, Baleno, Jimny, Dzire, and Swift to around 100 nations across the globe. In November alone, Maruti Suzuki recorded a 10% year-on-year increase in sales with 181,531 units sold.