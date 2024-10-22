Summarize Simplifying... In short Sakshi Malik, a key figure in the protest against alleged sexual harassment within the wrestling federation, has accused Babita Phogat of instigating the protests to become the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

Malik also alleges that Singh, the current WFI chief, tried to molest her in 2012.

The protest ended when police halted the march towards the Parliament, and post-protest, wrestlers Vinesh and Punia joined the Congress party. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sakshi Malik's claims against Babita Phogat

Babita instigated protests, wanted to be WFI chief: Sakshi Malik

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:24 am Oct 22, 202410:24 am

What's the story Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babita Phogat of instigating protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Speaking to India Today TV, Malik alleged that Phogat's motive was to replace Singh as WFI president. "Babita Phogat approached us with the idea of protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh because she had her own agenda—she wanted to become the WFI president," Malik claimed.

Protest support

Phogat and Rana secured protest permission: Malik

Malik also dismissed rumors of the Congress supporting their protest, saying it was Phogat and another BJP leader, Tirath Rana, who got permission for their demonstration in Haryana. She clarified that while the protest was started on Phogat's suggestion, it wasn't completely her influence. "It's not that we blindly followed her, but we were aware that there were serious issues like sexual harassment and molestation within the federation," Malik said.

Ongoing case

Allegations against Singh

The allegations against Singh include sexual harassment claims by several female wrestlers, a case that is currently being heard in a Delhi court. Malik said they were disappointed in Phogat's actions, adding they believed having a woman like Phogat in charge would bring positive change due to her background as a sportsperson. The protest ended after police stopped the wrestlers' march toward the new Parliament Building on May 28, 2023.

Political transition

Malik says this is why the protests ended

Malik, who recently published her book 'Witness', was one of the three key figures in the extended protest against Singh. According to PTI, Malik claimed that divisions within their movement began when individuals close to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat started influencing them with "greed." After the protest, wrestlers Vinesh and Punia joined the Congress party before the Haryana assembly elections. Vinesh contested and won from the Julana constituency, while Bajrang was made head of the party's national farmers' unit.

Allegations

'Papa jaise...': Malik's allegations against Singh

In her autobiography, Malik recounts an incident from the 2012 Asian Junior Championship in Kazakhstan, where she alleges that Singh tried to molest her in his hotel room. According to The Times of India, Malik said she was sent to his room to speak with her parents but, after the call, "he tried to molest me while I was seated on his bed." She added, "He said he put his arms around me 'papa jaise' (as a father would)."