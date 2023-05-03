India

Days after 'indiscipline' remark, PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

PT Usha reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday (Photo credit: Twitter/@iimunofficial)

Athletic legend PT Usha on Wednesday met the protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, days after she said the grapplers were "tarnishing India's image." Notably, top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, have been agitating for 11 days, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.

Video: Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Usha said she was misinterpreted: Punia

After meeting Usha, Punia told ANI, "Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator." "She said she was misinterpreted," added the Olympic medal-winner, referring to Usha's remarks about the agitating wrestlers' "indiscipline." "She said that she will look into our issue and resolve it as early as possible," Punia further stated.

Usha said the ongoing protest amounted to indiscipline

On Thursday, Usha stated, "Straightaway going to the streets is not good for sports...This kind of agitation is not good for India's image and amounts to indiscipline. This negative publicity is not good for the country. " Slamming her comments, Malik said, "Being a woman athlete, she (Usha) isn't listening to other women athletes. Where's indiscipline here, we are sitting here peacefully."