Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court decries bid to delay verdict

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 03, 2023, 03:51 pm 3 min read

Supreme Court said that Bilkis Bano case convicts have been avoiding hearing in pleas against their remission

The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure over the alleged attempts by the Bilkis Bano gang-rape convicts to avoid the bench hearing pleas against their remission. It said that the convicts released early from life imprisonment for gangraping Bano and murdering her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots were raising a maze of procedural objections through their counsels in successive court hearings.

Why does this story matter?

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when a mob attacked her during the 2002 Gujarat riots in Ahmedabad's Randhikpur village.

She was reportedly gang-raped, and several members of her family were killed.

However, on August 15 last year, the Gujarat government released the convicts under the state's 1992 remission and premature release policy, which she is challenging in the apex court.

SC says convicts making 'obvious' attempts to avoid hearing

A Supreme Court bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna stated that it was "obvious" that the lawyers for the convicts were attempting to avoid the current bench since Justice Joseph, who is heading the bench, is going to retire shortly, per Live Law. The bench reportedly made the comment in response to the convicts' counsel seeking an adjournment to file their counter-affidavits.

You may win or lose but don't forget duty: SC

While listing the matter for final hearing in July, Justice Joseph said, "It is clear what is being attempted. I am retiring on June 16 and my last working day is on May 19. It is obvious you do not want this bench to hear the case. "You may win or lose a case but do not forget your duty," he remarked.

SC hearing underway on a batch of petitions

The bench was reviewing a slew of petitions challenging the Gujarat government's decision to commute the sentences of 11 convicts. In March, the court issued a notice in the case, stating that the act committed against Bano and her family members was "horrendous." It did, however, emphasize that the case will be resolved in accordance with the law.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned maintainability of PILs against remission

On Tuesday, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who represented both the Central and state governments, questioned the maintainability of the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the remission. He argued that hearing PILs on such an issue creates a poor precedent. As a result, he requested the court to first hear the governments on the locus of the petitioners (other than Bano).