CJI allows lawyers to work from home amid COVID-19 scare

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 05, 2023, 03:31 pm 1 min read

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday allowed advocates to work from home, reported ANI. He added that lawyers who wish to appear in court physically could do so, per the report. Notably, India reported 4,435 cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest in 163 days.

SC reverted to physical hearings in April 2022

The Supreme Court (SC)﻿ permitted work from home at the start of the pandemic. It reverted to the physical mode of hearing on April 4 last year, following the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases. The apex court also started live-streaming the court proceedings through YouTube and the Supreme Court application and continued it even after returning to physical hearings.