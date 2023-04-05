India

Kerala train fire: Maharashtra ATS arrests suspect in Ratnagiri

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 05, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

A joint team of Central Intelligence and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the suspect, who allegedly set his co-passengers on fire in a train in Kerala on Sunday, in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The accused, identified as Shahrukh Saifi, will likely be handed over to a team of the Kerala Police that has arrived in Ratnagiri.

Why does this story matter?

The fire, allegedly started by Saifi, caused burn injuries to eight people and the deaths of three members of a family, including a two-year-old girl.

Their bodies were found on the railway tracks, which led the police to believe that they might have fallen off the train or jumped out in panic to save themselves.

The police suspected a terror angle in the incident.

Police recovered bottle of petrol, phone, diary from railway tracks

The culprit who started the fire was allegedly carrying two bottles of flammable liquid. Eyewitnesses speculated he wasn't native to southern India. The police also found a suspicious bag containing a bottle of petrol, a mobile phone, and a diary on the railway tracks. Though the phone has no SIM card, it was traced to Shaheen Bagh based on its IMEI number.

Accused's family said he was missing

Based on the diary, a few people named Saifi were apprehended in western Uttar Pradesh, including Moradabad and Bulandshahr though it was unclear whether they were the perpetrators. Police also traced a location to Shaheen Bagh near Delhi, following which a Kerala Police team reached there to conduct searches. When contacted, Saifi's family said they had filed a missing police report on March 31.

One of his phones switched on in Ratnagiri

After meeting the family, Saifi's six mobile phones were placed under surveillance. One of the phones was turned on at 1:30 am on Tuesday, and the Maharashtra ATS was notified of the location. He reportedly went to the Ratnagiri Civil Hospital for treatment of his head injuries after jumping off the train, but later ran away.

Suspect seems mentally fit, say police

Reports said that the accused is "mentally fit" and allegedly told police that he was asked to set the train on fire. An eyewitness earlier said that a motorcycle-borne person was waiting for the culprit when he escaped from the train. Further investigation is underway.