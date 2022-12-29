Lifestyle

2023 travel bucket list: Bookmark these 5 stunning Indian destinations

Dec 29, 2022

Travel to these places in 2023

Make your 2023 the year of conquering distances! Calling all travel junkies! If you are looking forward to spending most of the upcoming year exploring new destinations, here's all the travel inspiration and itinerary you need. From mountains and beaches to deserts and plains, here are five idyllic locations in India﻿ that you must include in your 2023 travel bucket list.

Kashmir

Amir Khusrow once said "If there is a heaven on earth, it's here, it's here, it's here!" when he explored Kashmir. And honestly, there's no denial as this stunning destination has everything one can easily fall in love with. From pristine lakes and hot air balloon rides to Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden and snow-capped peaks, the beauty of Kashmir is second to none.

Verkala, Kerala

Kerala garners a lot of love and attention for multiple locations with beaches, backwaters, mountain ranges, and wildlife sanctuaries. However, the underrated region of Verkala happens to be one that you must plan a visit to. Verkala Beach is perfect for sunbathing and swimming while Kappil Lake has coconut groves. Additionally, the Verkala Tunnel is ideal for boating and Anjengo Fort is historic.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi in Karnataka is a history buff's delight, which is why you should definitely include it in your travel bucket list for the year. At this ancient village, you can explore some centuries-old ruins, indulge in a boat ride at Dongi, and be free-spirited at Hippie Island. Sunset from Matunga Hill is another beautiful attraction here that you shouldn't miss out on.

Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of Rajasthan, is popular for its mammoth sand dunes and vibrant culture. It has plenty of forts, palaces, and lakes, which makes it a beautiful destination to visit. When here, do visit the Jaisalmer Fort, Kanoi for parasailing, Gadisar Lake, Thar Desert for dune bashing, Desert National Park, and Indo-Pak Border for a memorable time.

Sikkim

The panoramic destination of Sikkim is a must-visit for its gorgeous landscapes. Landlocked between Bhutan, Nepal, and Tibet, this place offers a host of activities that you should definitely try. Yak ride at Changu Lake and helicopter ride at Gangtok Valley are popular among tourists. Additionally, you can also do Goechala Trek, Gondola Ride in Gangtok, and hand gliding at Yumthang.