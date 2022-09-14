Bengaluru

Bengaluru floods: Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space among high-profile encroachers' list

Bengaluru floods: Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space among high-profile encroachers' list

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 14, 2022, 04:07 pm 3 min read

No action has been initiated so far by the authorities against the high-profile companies.

The Karnataka government has begun an assessment of the recent disastrous floods in Bengaluru with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) identifying encroachers who occupied drains. According to NDTV, the encroachers include well-known builders, firms, developers, and tech parks. Despite the fact that drain blockage was a significant cause of the flood, no action has been taken against them thus far.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to reports, several districts of Bengaluru were badly flooded as a result of weeks of rain.

The flood was caused by 150% more rain than typical in the state capital between September 1 and 5.

The downpour also sparked political squabbling between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya blaming the Congress for encroachment in the city.

Details High-profile companies figure in encroachers' list

The high-profile brands that have encroached on drains include Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, Bagmane Tech Park, Columbia Asia Hospital, and Divyashree Villas, said the NDTV report. These firms and other encroachers have occupied about 700 drains, the report said, adding that the illegal occupation has been blocking rainwater from flowing triggering catastrophic floods throughout the city.

Allegation No action on big companies yet: Report

Meanwhile, officials told NDTV that action against properties of the common people who are alleged to be encroachers is being taken at a fast pace. However, the big companies are yet to be caught, the report quoting an engineer also confirmed. The engineer said that there is clearly a delay in action on the ground but no one will be spared.

Politics Action against Congress leader's school in East Bangalore

The only significant name against whom action was taken is Nalapada Academy of International School in East Bangalore which is owned by Mohammad Nalapada, President of the Karnataka Youth Congress. Meanwhile, Malathi, the chief engineer blamed the revenue department for no action so far. "We didn't know. This comes under the revenue department. They should have kept a check," she told NDTV.

Drive Anti-encroachment campaign in residential areas

As per reports, the anti-encroachment drive has been going on in Bengaluru's residential districts since last week in which several homes have been demolished. Many residents have, however, questioned the action. Dinesh Reddy, a resident of East Bengaluru claimed that he had the necessary permits for the construction of a boundary wall. However, officials still dismantled it.

Deluge Flood scenario in Bengaluru last week

Bengaluru, dubbed "India's Silicon Valley," was inundated last week as a result of heavy rains, forcing residents to use cranes and tractors to get to their workplaces. Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, Mahadevapura, and IT Corridor were the regions most severely impacted by the flooding. Due to the inundation, a young woman also died from electrocution.