Karnataka: Tension in Mulbagal after Rama Shobha Yatra stone-pelting incident

Tension prevailed at Mulbagal in Karnataka after miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night.

Communal tensions erupted in Mulbagal town of Karnataka's Kolar district on Friday after stones were pelted at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession—prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge. Also, two cars were damaged and a motorcycle was torched. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were issued under CrPC Section 144 and additional forces were deployed in Mulbagal. The police took six people into custody.

Context Why does this story matter?

During the Rama Shobha Yatra in Mulbagal, stones were also reportedly pelted at an idol of Lord Ram being carried in the procession.

Meanwhile, during another procession in Kolar—attended by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya—right-wing activists reportedly used loudspeakers and danced before a mosque.

Communal tensions have recently seen a surge all over the country, especially in Karnataka after the hijab ban row.

Incident What happened in Mulbagal?

The Rama Shobha Yatra—held ahead of Ram Navmi on Sunday—started on Friday afternoon from Mulbagal's Shivakeshava Nagar. However, as it reportedly approached Jahangir Mohalla at around 7:40 pm, there was a power supply interruption, prompting miscreants to pelt stones at Lord Ram's idol being carried in the procession, police said. Some youngsters were also injured in the incident, reported TIE citing Karnataka Police sources

Administration Statement of Kolar SP on the incident

Reportedly, between April 7 and 11, Sree Seetharama Kalyanothsava and Sree Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisheka were scheduled as part of a four-day program at Avani Kesthra in Mulbagal. According to Kolar SP D Devaraj, several police officers were therefore already deployed for Friday's procession. "As there was a disruption in the electricity supply, some miscreants may have taken advantage of the situation," he stated.

Communal violence What is the current situation in Mulbagal?

After gathering preliminary information, the police have detained six suspects and further investigation into the violence is ongoing. M Chandrashekar, IGP, Central Range, Bengaluru, has reportedly arrived in Mulbagal and is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been assigned to maintain law and order in Mulbagal.