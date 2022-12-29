Lifestyle

This New Year, plan monthly goals instead of a resolution

This New Year, plan monthly goals instead of a resolution

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 29, 2022, 06:50 am 2 min read

Start off this New Year by creating one healthy habit

You may already have a New Year resolution in your mind. However, instead of a few big goals for the year, consider targeting small monthly goals. This means every month will be a fresh start, and you can be consistent with your endeavors. Personal growth follows hard work and discipline. Enlisted are five small monthly goals to start off your New Year right.

Create one healthy habit

Start off 2023 by creating and adhering to one healthy habit. A healthy habit takes time and consistency to develop and is fuelled by willpower. Be it drinking plenty of water, not skipping breakfast, exercising daily, or waking up early, the choice is yours. Make no excuses this time! Remember, age is just a number and you can begin whenever you want.

Declutter your wardrobe

A smaller, simplified wardrobe lets you get dressed quicker, and easier, with fewer decisions and less stress. Don't know how to start decluttering your wardrobe? First, streamline your wardrobe by gathering all your clothes in one place. Then filter out what fits you and what doesn't or no more serve the purpose. Discard or donate the latter. A clean closet depicts an organized mind.

Develop a morning routine

Mornings are crucial to kick-starting your day right. Get up at a regular time every day, even on your off days. Drink plenty of water as soon as you wake up, open the window and soak in the sun, and observe silence for at least 10 minutes. Include whatsoever in your morning routine but be sure to practice it each day.

Donate unnecessary household items

Run your eyes through the house, you'll find so much stuff that you have accumulated over the years. Instead of living in a cluttered house, donate the things that you no longer use. For every new object you bring in, donate one old item of equal size. This will help you avoid accumulating stuff, and allow your mind to stay centered on your goal.

Read at least one book

Books play a significant role in our lives, especially for children. Reading books increases knowledge, opens up the mind, builds vocabulary, helps you ward off brain deterioration, and enhances imagination and curiosity in one's mind. If you read one book a month, that's 12 new books over the year. Imagine how greatly these books can enhance your life in the next 12 months.