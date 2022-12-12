Lifestyle

5 ways to upcycle an old saree

Written by Sneha Das Dec 12, 2022, 01:05 pm 3 min read

Make good use of your old sarees with these refreshing upcycling ideas

We have all heard about the sustainable concept of "reduce, reuse, and recycle." This method not only applies to milk cartons, water bottles, and newspapers but also to clothes in our wardrobes that don't fit us anymore. Upcycling clothes reduces textile waste and protects the environment while you embrace sustainability. Anusha Yadav Nakkala, fashion designer, CloudTailor shares five ways you can upcycle old sarees.

Make customized everyday wear dresses from your sarees

If you have an old saree that you don't want to wear anymore, then instead of throwing it away, convert it to an everyday wear dress. You can take it to your local tailor and ask them to make a dress based on your favorite design. You can customize it into a maxi dress or Anarkali gown, or a flared midi dress.

Make a customized kurti

If you want to try a kurti style you always wanted to but are on a budget and do not want to spend more, then turn your old sarees into stylish customized kurtis. If you have cotton, georgette, or chiffon sarees, stitch them into a comfortable front-slit style kurti. You can convert old silk or satin sarees into gorgeous wedding wear kurtis as well.

Make a comfortable kaftan

Kaftans are one of the most comfortable and loose-fitting pieces of clothing that are a must-have in your wardrobe in the summer season. If you always wanted to get one, then transform your old cotton saree into a lightweight and relaxed-fit kaftan dress. You can also make kaftan-style kurtis with sarees that have geometric prints, quirky patterns, halftones, or floral motifs.

Make a lehenga or half-saree

You can turn your old kanjeevaram or pure silk saree into a lehenga. Wear your saree blouse with the lehenga by customizing it with some sequins and embroidered borders. If you have a light-embroidered dupatta in your closet, use it to complete the look. You can also ask your tailor to stitch you a half-saree from any vintage, soft-hued, or velvet sarees you have.

Make a nice skirt

One of the simplest ways to upcycle your old saree is to create an ethnic skirt out of it and add a refreshing touch to your wardrobe. You can use silk or cotton sarees to make a traditional ethnic skirt. You can also make palazzo pants from your zari-bordered saree. Pair your favorite crop top with it to complete a chic Indo-western look.