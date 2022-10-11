Lifestyle

5 useful corporate gifting ideas for Diwali

5 useful corporate gifting ideas for Diwali

Written by Sneha Das Oct 11, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

Check out these perfect gifting options for employees on Diwali.

With just a few days left for Diwali, we are sure you are already planning the gifts to get for your family, friends, and colleagues. Exchanging gifts is an important ritual in the business world to make your employees feel valued and cared for and to strengthen professional relationships. While sweets and dry fruits are common options, check out these unique corporate gifting ideas.

Desk essentials Desk essentials combo

Employees tend to spend maximum time in the workplace working at their desks. Getting them some elegant-looking desk essentials on Diwali will make them happy and improve the vibe of the workplace as well. You can include engraved metal pens, professional notebooks, digital organizers, notebooks, coffee mugs, and a water bottle in the desk essential list and gift them as a Diwali hamper.

Electronics On-the-go electronics

Most millennial employees and GenZers prefer electronic products that are super convenient and can be used on the go. Surprise your employees with good-quality gadgets like smartwatches, portable Bluetooth speakers, fitness trackers, phone adapters, headphones, or power banks that they can use on a regular basis. You can also gift them cable organizers, LED desk lamps, or coffee makers.

Eco-friendly Eco-friendly options

This Diwali spread the message of recycling and sustainability by gifting some eco-friendly gifts to your employees. You can make a gift hamper consisting of a stainless steel water bottle, reusable tote bags, reusable straws, customized earthen diyas, and desk plants. You can also add bamboo toothbrushes, organic tea leaves, and bamboo earbuds along with a set of bamboo spoons and forks.

Bonus Holiday travel vouchers or cash bonus

If you want to gift something meaningful to your employees, then surprise them with a little extra time off and let them celebrate the festival with their loved ones. This year's Diwali has a long weekend, and to help with that you can gift them a holiday travel voucher. You can also send them a cash bonus to satisfy them and make them feel appreciated.

Online courses E-books or access to online courses

E-books are great gifting options for employees to help them learn about new things and utilize their free time productively. You can gift your employees their preferred online courses available on various EdTech platforms for their learning and development. Or, you can give them access to online wellness platforms, or present them with a spa session to encourage their health and well-being.