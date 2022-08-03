Technology

Philips Sneaker Cleaner launched at Rs. 2,600: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 03, 2022, 06:04 pm 3 min read

Philips Sneaker Cleaner is a one-of-a-kind device in India (Photo credit: Philips)

Sneakerheads in India will no longer have to worry about cleaning their sneaker because Philips has a nifty solution for you. The company has launched India's first sneaker cleaner dubbed 'Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60' to make cleaning your kicks a hassle-free experience. It is available exclusively via Philips domestic appliance online store. The device has a portable design and it won't dent your wallet.

India's sneaker market has been on the rise for a while. Philips has decided to tap into this fast-growing market with the first-of-a-kind Sneaker Cleaner.

Imagine not having to pay for dry cleaning your brand-new sneakers or covering them up to protect them from dust - well, time to stop imagining, because that's what the Sneaker Cleaner offers.

Design The sneaker cleaner features a cordless design

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 has a cordless design, which makes it easier to carry around. The device has an IPX5-rated water-resistant head. Dimensions-wise, it weighs around 350 grams. The shoe cleaner comes with three different brushes, including a hard brush, a soft brush, and a sponge brush. It has a Black handle, while the head is a mix of Black and Yellow.

Information The cleaner has a run time of 80 minutes

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 comes with four 6V AA batteries and claims to have a run time of 80 minutes. The device has a cleaning speed of up to 500rpm.

Brushes Sponge brush is best for leather and PVC

The Sneaker Cleaner's three brushes are for different purposes. The hard brush can be used for the thorough cleaning of tough surfaces like textured rubber or the rubber sole of your sneaker. The soft brush can be used on multiple surfaces but is ideal for mesh and canvas. Meanwhile, the sponge brush is perfect for PVC, leather, etc.

How to use The shoe cleaner makes cleaning hassle-free and seamless

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is effortless to use. All you have to do is wet the brush with water and soap and then switch on the device. Once you're done, dry the sneaker with a clean towel. "With the new Sneaker Cleaner, Philips Domestic Appliances has introduced a portable device that makes cleaning your sneakers a seamless, hassle-free, and affordable experience," said the company.

Information Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60: Pricing and availability

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,595. It is up for grabs via Philips domestic appliances website. The device comes with a two year global warranty.