OPPO A77 4G launched at Rs. 15,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 03, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

The OPPO A77 4G has an IP54-rated build quality

The OPPO A77 4G is now official in India. The smartphone is available for purchase via the brand's official website and offline stores. As for the key highlights, the device bears an LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It is offered in a lone 4GB/64GB configuration which is retailing at Rs. 15,499.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO is strengthening its presence in the budget smartphone segment of India. The brand's newly introduced A77 4G is almost identical to the A57 4G released in June.

The Sunset Orange variant of the A77 4G features a fiberglass-leather on the back, the same design which we saw on the F21 Pro.

The smartphone is aimed at the country's offline market.

Design and display It has a 60Hz LCD screen

The OPPO A77 4G gets a waterdrop notch design, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a rectangular camera bump with dual lenses and a dual LED setup. The device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. It comes in Sunset Orange and Sky Blue shades.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the OPPO A77 4G flaunts a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G35 chipset powers the device

The OPPO A77 4G is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device ships with ColorOS 12.1 baked on top of Android 12 operating system. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 35mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A77 4G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A77 4G is priced at Rs. 15,499 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration. It is up for grabs via the brand's official website and offline stores. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off when buying the handset.

