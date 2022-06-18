Technology

Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch in India on June 22

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 18, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The Galaxy F13 will be first in its segment to get "Auto Data Switching" feature (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung will launch the Galaxy F13 smartphone in India on June 22 at 12pm. The handset will be introduced via Flipkart, which has also activated a microsite for the device, revealing its key specifications and design details. The handset will feature an LCD display, triple rear cameras, 8GB of RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

The Galaxy F13 was rumored to be a rebranded Galaxy M13, but now it seems to be a slightly different device.

The full hardware details haven't revealed yet, but according to the Geekbench listing from April, it will have Exynos 850 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and Android 12.

It will feature "Auto Data Switching" that will automatically switch the SIM based on network strength.

Design and display The handset will pack a Full-HD+ display

The Galaxy F13 will bear a familiar design to the Galaxy F23. It will get a waterdrop notch with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will have vertically stacked triple cameras along with an LED flash. The device is expected to sport a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution.

Information It may sport a 50MP primary snapper

On the rear, the Galaxy F13 is tipped to get a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it may offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals A 6,000mAh battery will fuel the device

The Galaxy F13 will likely feature an Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It may get up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset should boot OneUI 4.1 baked on top of Android 12. Under the hood, it will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F13: Pricing and availability

Samsung will reveal the pricing details of the Galaxy F13 in India at the time of launch, which is set to happen on June 22. The device will be sold via Flipkart and it may start at around Rs. 11,000.

