Moto G82 debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Details here
Motorola has launched its all-new Moto G82 smartphone, alongside the Edge X30 Champion Edition and Edge 30. It is the latest Moto G series mid-ranger and comes with a price-tag of €330 (nearly Rs. 26,500) for its single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will soon release across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.
- Motorola has seen immense success with its mid-range smartphones and hence continues to expand its Moto G portfolio with new additions.
- The latest entrant is the G82, the first ever to bear the G80-series naming scheme. It packs upper mid-range hardware in a modern design and aims to outdo rivals from Xiaomi and Samsung by keeping the prices competitive.
The Moto G82 features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, noticeable bezels, and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. It bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. The handset has an IP52-rated build quality and comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colors.
The Moto G82 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it sports a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Moto G82 is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 OS out of the box and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G82 costs €330 (nearly Rs. 26,500) for its solo 6GB/128GB model. It will soon be up for grabs across markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.