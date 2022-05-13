Technology

Moto G82 debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey May 13, 2022

Motorola has launched its all-new Moto G82 smartphone, alongside the Edge X30 Champion Edition and Edge 30. It is the latest Moto G series mid-ranger and comes with a price-tag of €330 (nearly Rs. 26,500) for its single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will soon release across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola has seen immense success with its mid-range smartphones and hence continues to expand its Moto G portfolio with new additions.

The latest entrant is the G82, the first ever to bear the G80-series naming scheme. It packs upper mid-range hardware in a modern design and aims to outdo rivals from Xiaomi and Samsung by keeping the prices competitive.

Design and display The handset has a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Moto G82 features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, noticeable bezels, and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. It bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. The handset has an IP52-rated build quality and comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colors.

Information It has a 16MP front-facing camera

The Moto G82 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it sports a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device

The Moto G82 is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 OS out of the box and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G82: Pricing and availability

The Moto G82 costs €330 (nearly Rs. 26,500) for its solo 6GB/128GB model. It will soon be up for grabs across markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.