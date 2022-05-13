Technology

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones launched: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey May 13, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones support SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has introduced the WH-1000XM5 as its latest wireless noise-canceling headphones. The next-generation product comes with an upgraded design, a thinner headband, silent joints, and a larger carry case. The brand also claims that the headphones have better noise-canceling performance than their predecessor. They are available for pre-order at $400 (nearly Rs. 30,900) and will go on sale in the US starting May 20.

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones have arrived as a successor to the popular and critically acclaimed WH-1000XM4.

The new model retains all the best features of its predecessor but comes with an improved design, higher frequency response, and even better noise-canceling performance.

They are $50 pricier than the WH-1000XM4 headphones, which were launched at $350 in August 2020.

Design The headphones feel premium but lack inward folding mechanism

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are offered in two different shades (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have a new over-the-ear design with more cylindrical yokes and a thinner headband. The ear cups can rotate sideways but lack an inward folding because of which they have a larger carry case. They are offered in Black and Silver colors, and feature a new 8-microphone system for clear calls and better active noise cancellation (ANC).

Information You get up to 40 hours of usage per charge

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are capable of providing 30 hours of audio playback with ANC being turned on and 40 hours without ANC. They can be charged via a Type-C cable and a three minute charge yields three hours of battery life.

Internals They have built-in Google Assistant/Alexa support

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have 30mm drivers that deliver improved high-frequency response with more natural sound quality. They are equipped with 8-microphone system and two QN1 audio processors for better noise-canceling performance in mid and high frequencies. You also get ambient mode, gesture control, wear detection, and Google Assistant/Alexa support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 with multi-point connection, Google Fast Pair, and Windows Swift Pair.

Information Sony WH-1000XM5: Pricing and availability

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are priced at $400 (nearly Rs. 30,900). They are currently available for pre-orders and can be purchased from May 20 onward.