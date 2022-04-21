Technology

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launching in India tomorrow: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 21, 2022, 02:43 pm 2 min read

Galaxy M53 5G packs a 108MP quad camera setup (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is all set to introduce its latest Galaxy M-series smartphone, the M53 5G, in India. The handset will be launched tomorrow at 12pm and it is expected to have similar specifications to the one that arrived in Vietnam. Furthermore, it is tipped to have a price-tag of Rs. 25,000 for its base model, which will pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung is expanding its footprint in India with new 5G smartphones. The M53 5G will arrive as a successor to M52 5G that was launched last year. It is expected to be launched in Green and Blue color options.

In India, the handset will compete against mid-range offerings from rivals such as Motorola, Xiaomi, and OPPO.

Design and display The device offers a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Galaxy M53 5G packs a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup along with an LED flash. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It boasts a 108MP primary camera

The Galaxy M53 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro sensors. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC powers the device

The Galaxy M53 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the Galaxy M53 5G in India will be announced at the time of its launch tomorrow at 12pm. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 25,000. The device will be available for purchase from Samsung's online store, Amazon, and major retail stores. It could go on sale within the first week of launch.