OnePlus Nord N20 5G debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 21, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

The Nord N20 5G packs a 64MP triple rear camera setup (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has introduced its latest Nord series smartphone, the Nord N20 5G, in the US. As for the key highlights, it packs an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The handset is priced at $282 (nearly Rs. 21,600) for the 6GB/128GB sole variant and will be up for grabs via T-Mobile starting April 28.

The Nord N20 5G comes as a successor to the Nord N10 5G introduced in the US last year.

The handset has some notable upgrades over its predecessor; however, it seems like a slightly tweaked version of the OPPO F21 Pro 5G launched in India recently.

Like the previous Nord N-series smartphone, it may be limited to the US market.

Design and display The handset offers 60Hz AMOLED display

The Nord N20 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and flat rails on the sides. The handset comes in a Blue color variant and packs a triple camera setup on the rear. It sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It packs a 64MP primary sensor

The Nord N20 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a single 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device

The Nord N20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord N20 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G carries a price-tag of around $282 (roughly Rs. 21,600). The handset will be available for purchase in North America from April 28 onward via T-Mobile.