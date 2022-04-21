OnePlus Nord N20 5G debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC
OnePlus has introduced its latest Nord series smartphone, the Nord N20 5G, in the US. As for the key highlights, it packs an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The handset is priced at $282 (nearly Rs. 21,600) for the 6GB/128GB sole variant and will be up for grabs via T-Mobile starting April 28.
- The Nord N20 5G comes as a successor to the Nord N10 5G introduced in the US last year.
- The handset has some notable upgrades over its predecessor; however, it seems like a slightly tweaked version of the OPPO F21 Pro 5G launched in India recently.
- Like the previous Nord N-series smartphone, it may be limited to the US market.
The Nord N20 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and flat rails on the sides. The handset comes in a Blue color variant and packs a triple camera setup on the rear. It sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Nord N20 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a single 16MP selfie camera on the front.
The Nord N20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G carries a price-tag of around $282 (roughly Rs. 21,600). The handset will be available for purchase in North America from April 28 onward via T-Mobile.