Specifications of 'India-first' OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite leaked

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 02, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite will be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chip. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord 2 CE Lite model. According to Smartprix, it will be an "India-first smartphone," meaning it will debut in India first and then arrive in other markets. Smartprix has also leaked the specifications of the handset, claiming it will offer a 90Hz display, a 64MP main camera, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is planning an action-packed year in India. What started with the 9RT is going to be followed by the Nord 2T, Nord 2 CE, and the OnePlus 10 range. Now, we can add another Nord handset to the list.

The Nord 2 CE Lite, as its name suggests, will be a budget-friendly sibling of the Nord 2 CE.

Display The handset will sport a 6.59-inch screen

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Nord 2 CE will have a smaller 6.43-inch screen.

Information It will flaunt a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it will sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite will be fueled by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it could be priced below Rs. 20,000.