Technology

Infinix Zero 5G's India launch tipped for February 8

Infinix Zero 5G's India launch tipped for February 8

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 02, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Infinix Zero 5G will come in Orange and Black color options (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Infinix is all set to launch the Zero 5G model in India on February 8, tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed. Yadav has also revealed the key specifications of the handset, claiming that it will be powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset. The Zero 5G will also offer support for LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and 13 5G bands for connectivity.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Infinix Zero 5G will arrive as the company's first smartphone in India this year with an aim to widen its presence here.

With a mid-range chipset and new-age features like high refresh rate AMOLED screen, faster storage and memory format, as well as wired fast-charging, it will take on rivals such as the Realme 8s, Moto G71, and Redmi Note 11T.

Design and display The handset will boast a 120Hz display

The Infinix Zero 5G will sport a punch-hole design with rounded corners, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an OPPO Find X3-like rear camera module. The handset will feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be available in at least Orange and Black color options.

Information It will have 48MP primary camera

The Infinix Zero 5G will come with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Under the hood The handset will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone will boot Android 11 with in-house XOS skin baked on top. For connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Zero 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix Zero 5G will be announced at the time of launch on February 8. However, the handset is expected to cost around Rs. 20,000.