OnePlus 10 Pro will boot OxygenOS 12 in global markets

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 01, 2022, 06:49 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro runs on ColorOS 12.1 in China (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of its flagship handset, the 10 Pro. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with Yogesh Brar, has claimed that the handset will run on OxygenOS 12. The news comes as a shock to many who expected a unified OS to replace the OxygenOS after the announcement from OnePlus and OPPO about the same last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus, in September last year, had announced that a new unified OS will replace its OxygenOS. This came after the company switched to OPPO's ColorOS in China, following the merger between the two firms.

Many saw the upcoming global launch of the 10 Pro as the perfect opportunity for the new unified OS, but as per the latest report, that plan hit a snag.

Display The device has a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 200.5 grams.

Information It flaunts a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Under the hood A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip fuels the handset

The OnePlus 10 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. The global variant of the handset will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. It supports Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.