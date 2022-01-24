Technology

Samsung Galaxy F23 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G chipset

Samsung Galaxy F23 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 07:30 pm 3 min read

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will boot Android 12 OS (Photo credit: Samsung)

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on a new F-series smartphone called the Galaxy F23 5G. In the latest development, the handset has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench platform with model number SM-E236B, revealing its key details. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, and Android 12 support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will arrive as a successor to the Galaxy F22 smartphone, which was announced in India in July last year with a MediaTek processor and a 6,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy F22 is considered to be a promising mid-range smartphone and it remains to be seen if the upcoming F23 can establish its presence in the market.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Photo via: 91mobiles

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor completes the actions, the higher is its score. The Galaxy F23 5G has achieved a single-core score of 640 and a multi-core score of 1,820.

Design and display The phone may have a 90Hz HD+ display

Details regarding the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G are scarce at the moment. However, considering the handset will take after its predecessor, the Galaxy F22, it may feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It might bear a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It may be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G may sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it may have a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

Photo credit: Google

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000 in India.