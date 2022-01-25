Technology

OnePlus 10R tipped to debut in India in Q2 2022

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10R will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset (Photo Credit: OnePlus)

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is reportedly working on a new 10-series smartphone, the OnePlus 10R. According to Android Central, the handset will be launched in the Indian and Chinese markets sometime in the second quarter of this year. The report has also tipped that the upcoming device will boast MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 processor and will bear a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10R will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus 9R model. It will join the 10 Pro smartphone, which went official in China earlier this month.

It will compete against other flagship smartphones featuring the Dimensity 9000 processor such as the upcoming OPPO Find X5.

The vanilla OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro are also tipped to debut globally in Q2 this year.

Design and display The phone may have a Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 10R will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may have a quad camera setup. The handset may bear a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Information It may be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus 10R is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it may have a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus 10R is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10R: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the OnePlus 10R model. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 45,000 in India.