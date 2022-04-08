Technology

OnePlus Nord N20 to be launched in April: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 08, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The Nord N20 will have a triple rear camera unit (Photo credit: PCMag)

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce another Nord series smartphone. According to PCMag, the company will launch the all-new Nord N20 in the US later this month. The device will feature a 60Hz AMOLED screen with flat sides and a punch-hole design. It is also expected to have a 64MP main camera, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

PCMag has released the first official image of the Nord N20 and it looks almost identical to the CAD renders of the device that had surfaced last year in November.

The Nord N20 will be the successor to the Nord N10 5G released in 2021. Like the previous Nord N-series model, this device could be limited to the US market.

Design and display The handset will offer 60Hz AMOLED screen

The Nord N20 will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left with slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and flat rails on the sides. It will be available in two or three color variants, including blue. The device will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It may offer a 64MP main camera

The Nord N20 will have a triple camera setup on the rear comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The handset is likely to offer a 16MP snapper on the front.

Internals Snapdragon 695 chipset is likely to power the handset

The Nord N20 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. It will run on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. The handset is expected to arrive with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 5.0, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord N20 5G: Pricing and availability

The cost and availability details of the Nord N20 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it may carry a price-tag of around $300 (nearly Rs. 22,800) in the US. (Source: PCMag)