OnePlus 9 series receives January security patch and several optimizations

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 12:31 am 2 min read

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive a new software update in India and other regions (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has started releasing a new update for the 9 and 9 Pro handsets that were launched last year. As per the changelog, the firmware brings an optimized fingerprint unlocking experience, improved battery life, three adjustable levels for the dark mode, along with several optimizations related to the cameras and system performance. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to January 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are currently the company's flagship phones outside China as the 10 Pro has not made its global debut yet. The current update for the phones has a long changelog, meaning a lot of new features and bug fixes.

The firmware is available for both 9 and 9 Pro models in India, North America, and Europe.

The latest update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is named C.44 in all the regions but has different firmware versions, depending on the device and location. The firmware brings optimizations related to system, dark mode, Shelf, Work Life balance, Canvas AOD, Gallery, Camera, and Network. It is being released in a phased manner via OTA method.

Design and display The handsets have a 120Hz display

Photo credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they sport a rectangular camera bump. The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display while the latter gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen. They have a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information They boast a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 9 flaunts a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The 9 Pro sports a similar arrangement with an additional 8MP telephoto shooter. Up front, they have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals They are backed by a Snapdragon 888 chip

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, they house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The 9 Pro offers 50W wireless charging as well. For connectivity, the handsets support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.